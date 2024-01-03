‘Christmas Sauhardha Koota’ held at ICF’s ‘Sarva Dharma Sangama Rehab Centre’

Kinnigoli-Mangaluru – “In more ways than one, the Christian and Hindu brethren should stop thinking they are different, as history has proved, time and again that they are one in essence and traditionally. While Jesus Christ was born in a cow shed in Bethlehem, Jerusalem, Krishna was born in a similar condition in Mathura in a Goduli, a shelter of cows. While Christ’s birth is under controversy, so is the existence of Krishna who does not have a place of his own, a fully constructed temple even after 78 years of Independence. Yet both live right in the centre of our heart, ” – said Shri Mohandas Suratkal, the chief administrator (the Mokhtasar) of Sri Durga Parameshwari Mahamayi Temple in Ulepadi.

He was speaking as one of the guests at Christmas Sauhardha Koota organised by the Ian Cares Foundation’s ‘Sarva Dharma Sangama Rehab Centre’. Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Further he said, he likes Christians for their peace-loving nature and service minded attitude. Mother Teresa the living saint has proved to the world, who are real Christians. He further said, “I have read the Holy Bible several times in my life and feel even the Holy Bhagavad Gita, that ironically shares the same alphabet, says the same, “Love one another as I have loved you.”

Shri Bhuvanabhirama Udupa, the chief editor of the 75-year-old ‘Yugapurusha’ Kannada Magazine who was the other guest said that, “We are so proud that all the people in our locality live the life of perfect harmony and religious solidarity. They celebrate all the religious festivities together. Though some wicked people try to break our unity by highlighting minor incidents, we know their intentions and we don’t listen to their provocations. He said he has many good friends in the locality from diverse communities.”

Shri Ram Kumar Marnad, the agriculture officer at Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Grama Abhivraddhi Kendra, another guest who specifically described how his Kendra is actively involved in the overall development of all communities beyond religious boundaries or other prejudices or biases. He described many projects and plans being carried out currently at the centre that include running of many anti-drugs and drinks rehabilitation camps. He expressed his satisfaction about what is being carried out at the Sarva Dharma Sangama in bringing youth caught up in drugs, drinks, and depression towards an active life. He said, “I am proud that my wife, Deepika Anchan is actively involved with the project as its Psychiatric Counsellor.”

While Mrs Deepika Anchan conducted the day’s proceedings, Hemacharya, the Managing Trustee of Ian Cares Foundation proposed the vote of thanks. All the neighbours of Sarva Dharma Sangama Rehab Centre’ were invited. They received Christmas gifts and were treated to a sumptuous lunch.