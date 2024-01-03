POOL CLOSED FOR SANITIZATION! The Mystery of Rs 24.9 Crore Yemmekere Swimming Pool

THE SWIMMING POOL IS CLOSED FOR SANITATION! The Mystery of the Rs 24.9 Crore Yemmekere Swimming inaugurated by urban development minister Bairathi Suresh at Yemmekere in the City on 24 November 2023, has now remained CLOSED a couple of days after the inauguration

Mangaluru: Have you seen the sign they post on restaurants saying “SORRY WE ARE CLOSED FOR RENOVATION’ a few months or a year after opening- but that sign remains there forever? This means the Restaurant is closed forever, but the management tries to hide the real reason. The same kind of example we are seeing at the recently opened State-of-the-Art International Swimming Pool in Yemmekere on 24 November 2023, has now remained CLOSED a few days after its launch a sign has been posted on the wall saying “SWIMMING POOL CLOSED FOR SANITIZATION”. It’s been over a month and the sign remains, making people wonder “Why does it take such a long time for sanitization of a brand new pool?” .



File Photos of the Inauguration of Yemmekere Swimming Poll on 24 Nov 2023

The actual reason for the closure of the swimming pool could be a different story, with no real and true answer you would get from the authorities of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) or Mangaluru smart City Ltd (MSCL). As per the security designated at the pool site, the doors have been locked and keys have been taken to Bengaluru. Sounds strange and a mystery? While that is one part of the mysterious story, now we are hearing yet another story, that Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has plans to take over the new international Olympic-standard swimming pool at Yemmekere.

The swimming pool with all modern amenities was developed on two acres of land of the Youth Empowerment and sports department at a cost of Rs 24.9 crore through the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL). The MCC has decided to write to the district administration seeking the land transfer from the Department of youth empowerment and Sports to the city corporation. In a letter to the MCC on 2 December 2023, MCC Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur pointed out that the land where MSCL built the international swimming pool in Yemmekere belonged to the MCC earlier. The mayor also noted that the MCC had agreed to transfer the land to the Department of youth empowerment and Sports in a no-objection letter issued on February 1, 2014.

The mayor said the MCC will maintain the swimming pool if the district administration transfers the land to the city corporation. “The land where the swimming pool has been constructed was MCC’s property. Meanwhile, the city corporation will have to maintain the swimming pool in future. Hence, based on a discussion held in the MCC council recently, a resolution was taken to send a request letter to the district administration seeking the transfer of the land in Yemmekere to the city corporation,” he said. The swimming pool has been kept ready to host various district, state, national and international-level swimming events.

Considered as one of the best swimming pools with all international facilities in south India, the venue has already hosted the 19th National Masters Swimming Championship 2023. More than 800 swimmers from across the country participated in the championship. Now that the pool has been closed for a month, we all have to keep our fingers crossed as to what would be the fate of this multi-crore project, where the taxpayer’s money spent may go down the pool.

