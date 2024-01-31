Church in India is set to Usher in Digital Revolution – Catholic Connect Mobile App Launched

Bengaluru (CCBI): The Catholic Connect Mobile App by CCBI was launched by Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President, CCBI, Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay Cardinal Anthony Poola, Archbishop of Hyderabad, Archbishop George Anthonysamy, Vice President, CCBI, Archbishop Anil Couto, Secretary General, CCBI, Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore, Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General, CCBI and Mr. Michael D’Souza, NRI Entrepreneur and Philanthropist. The launch took place during the plenary assembly at St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences in Bangalore, on January 30, 2024. This App is set to spearhead a digital revolution within the global Catholic community, with a particular emphasis on India.

This multifaceted app serves as a comprehensive platform, offering access to Spiritual Resources, Relevant News and a range of Catholic Life Services, including Health Insurance, Education, Jobs, and Emergency Assistance. Additionally, users can conveniently locate nearby churches and access various services provided by the Church in India. This innovative approach promises to usher in a new era of transformation, fostering efficient communication, resource allocation, and community management.

The app will provide information about various Catholic Institutions, Entities, and Associations as stakeholders. The Catholic Connect App is poised to broadcast timely news and information from the 14 different Ecclesiastical Regions. This underscores its commitment to keeping users informed about local developments. This feature enhances a sense of community and connection among users, regardless of their geographical location.

It also helps the Catholics to connect with their respective parishes and dioceses as the App provides a page for “My Parish” and “My Diocese” having sections for Information, Events, Notice Board, Announcements and Obituaries. Users of the app can select their parish and dioceses during the registration.

The app provides a dedicated space for CCBI Commissions, showcasing their activities, training sessions, and programmes. This interactive platform allows commission secretaries to directly feature their initiatives, thereby maximising the reach and impact of CCBI’s various programmes.

The Catholic Connect App stands as a transformative tool that seamlessly integrates technology with faith, promising to bring about positive changes within the Catholic community. By addressing various needs and fostering collaboration, this app has the potential to strengthen the sense of community, facilitate communication, and enhance the overall experience for users both in India and worldwide.

The 88th Executive Committee of the CCBI held in May 2022 decided to have a database App to connect the Catholic community in India. The trial version of the Catholic Connect App was launched at the 92nd Executive Committee meeting of CCBI, held at St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences in Bangalore, on 21 September 2023.

The event was ably compered by Rev. Dr. Cyril Victor, Co-ordinator of CCBI Media Apostolate.