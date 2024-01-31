Hanuman flag controversy escalates, objections on green flags in public places puts K’taka Govt in fix



Bengaluru: The removal of a Hanuman flag from a public place in Mandya district of Karnataka has taken a turn for the worse, with demands being raised on Wednesday for the removal of green flags installed in public places in the state. The Karnataka Government is in a fix over the development.

In one social media post that went viral, one Shashank JS has questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, asking them why there was a green flag opposite the JJ Nagar police station in the Chamrajpet Assembly constituency of Bengaluru city.

In the post, he also tagged BJP State President, BY Vijayendra and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Objections were also raised by BJP state leaders over the hoisting of a green flag at Chandini Chowk in Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. A picture of the flag has also gone viral on social media.

Vikas Vikki, another social media user asked Congress leaders in his post on X to answer which religion the green colour belonged to.

“Don’t you have the capacity to remove green coloured flags? Your atrocities are only targeted towards Hindu villagers,” he slammed.

BJP MLA Yatnal, addressing the police department, criticised the hoisting of a flag that has the colour of an enemy nation at a public place, stating it is against the rules regarding flag guidelines. He emphasised that Shivajinagar locality is situated in India and not in Pakistan.

Following the backlash, police removed the green flag from Chandini Chowk and hoisted the Tricolour there.

Sources in the Congress party explained that the leaders were in a fix as to what should be done if demands start coming to clear religious flags from public places across the state.

The removal of the Hanuman flag from the 108-feet-tall flag post in Keragodu Village in Mandya district has triggered a huge row in the state, resulting in a major confrontation between the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP and JD-S.

While the BJP launched major protests, the Karnataka Vishva Hindu Parishad unit has declared that it will launch a Hanuman Dhwaj campaign in the state and saffron flags will be hoisted on every road and house of the state.



