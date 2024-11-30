Church Should Embrace Synodality as a New Lifestyle: Sister Alessandra Smirelli

New Delhi (CCBI): The Catholic Church must adopt Synodality as a way of life, said Sr. Dr. Alessandra Smirelli, Secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, Vatican. Addressing a distinguished gathering at Archbishop’s House, New Delhi on November 30, 2024.

Dr. Smirelli emphasized Pope Francis’ vision of a synodal Church rooted in communion, participation, and mission as a cornerstone for the New Evangelization. She highlighted the transformative potential of Synodality in fostering inclusivity and revitalizing the Church’s outreach. She described it as essential for the Church to remain a beacon of hope in a rapidly changing world.

The consultation, organized by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CCBI), was themed “A New Way of Being the Church: Synodality”. The event brought together bishops from the northern region, theologians, and lay experts to reflect on how Synodality can reshape the Church’s mission and service in the modern world.

Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto, Secretary General of the CCBI and Archbishop of Delhi, inaugurated the event, urging participants to embrace Synodality as a renewed journey of unity and collaboration within the Church.

Rev. Dr. Christopher Vimalraj, Associate Deputy Secretary General of the CCBI, presented the CCBI Pastoral Plan – Mission 2033. He outlined a strategic vision for the Church’s pastoral and evangelization efforts leading to the Jubilee of Redemption in 2033.

The programme commenced with a prayer led by Dr. Daisy Panna and Sr. Anushia Fernandes, setting a reflective tone. Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General of the CCBI, welcomed the participants, while Adv. Fr. Jaison Vadassery delivered the vote of thanks.

The event provided a platform for fruitful dialogue and deeper understanding, empowering the Church to chart a path forward rooted in unity and evangelization.

By Rani Punnassery