Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar Affirms Authenticity of Vikram Gowda Encounter, Denies Need for Judicial Inquiry

Udupi: In a statement made at her government bungalow on Saturday, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar asserted that the encounter involving Vikram Gowda was legitimate and dismissed calls for a judicial inquiry. The Minister emphasized that the encounter occurred during a combing operation aimed at combating Naxalism, during which Gowda was found in possession of arms and reportedly fired upon police officers, endangering their lives.

Minister Hebbalkar reiterated the government’s unequivocal stance on Naxalism, stating that it is imperative to eradicate this threat. She highlighted that the government is committed to addressing the issue within the bounds of the law, and assured that there is no internal dissent within the Congress party regarding this matter. Instead, she claimed that any disagreements are primarily within the opposition BJP.

Turning to budgetary concerns, the Minister addressed the allocations for the Department of Women and Child Development, revealing a budget exceeding ₹32,000 crores. She clarified that there have been no cuts to funding for initiatives aimed at the welfare of women and children, nor for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

In light of a recent tragic incident involving a pregnant woman’s death at the Bellary Government Hospital, Minister Hebbalkar announced a meeting scheduled for today at 4 PM, to be chaired by the Chief Minister. She, along with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, is in active communication with the Ballari district administration regarding the situation. The Minister stressed that her absence from Bellary should not be interpreted as negligence, asserting that the government is fully aware of its responsibilities and will take decisive action against those found responsible.

Addressing speculation about a potential cabinet expansion, Minister Hebbalkar stated that there has been no internal discussion within the Congress party on the matter and urged the media to verify the accuracy of such claims.

Finally, Minister Hebbalkar issued a stern warning regarding the quality of food distributed in Anganwadis, stating that any distribution of substandard rice or failure to provide adequate nutrition would result in serious consequences. She underscored the significance of Anganwadis, which has been operational for 50 years, serving approximately 35 lakh children across 70,000 centers in the state.