Ciel Merlyn Monteiro Wins State Spell Bee Title

Mangaluru: Ciel Merlyn Monteiro, a dedicated student of Class X at Mount Carmel Central School, Maryhill, has emerged victorious in the 2024-25 state-level grand finale of the WIZ National Spell Bee competition, widely recognized as India’s premier spelling bee. The competition, which tests participants on their vocabulary, spelling prowess, and knowledge of etymology, saw a large number of participants from across the state.

Miss Monteiro demonstrated exceptional skill and precision throughout the competition, ultimately securing the coveted first position. Her success is a testament to her hard work, and dedication to linguistic excellence.

Ciel Merlyn Monteiro is the daughter of Walter Monteiro of Bajpe Karambara and Kiran Shirley D’Souza. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Miss Monteiro and brings pride to her family, school, and the city of Mangaluru. Her victory serves as an inspiration for aspiring young spellers across the state.