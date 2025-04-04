Mangalore to Host All India Golden Masters Badminton Tournament

Mangalore: The Mangala Badminton Courts in Mangalore are preparing to welcome seasoned badminton players from across the country for the All India Golden Masters Badminton Tournament, scheduled for May 24th and 25th, 2025. This highly anticipated knockout tournament will feature competitors aged +35, +40, +45, +50, +55, +60, +65, +70, and +75, promising a weekend of rigorous competition and fostering a spirit of sportsmanship.

The tournament will encompass a comprehensive range of age brackets, from +35 to +75, offering a platform for experienced players to demonstrate their enduring passion and skill. The competition will be conducted across the standard disciplines of Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Women’s Singles, and Women’s Doubles. Furthermore, organizers are introducing a novel element with Jumbled Doubles for the +110, +120, and +130 categories, designed to add a layer of strategic complexity and audience engagement.

Organizers are anticipating a significant number of participants, including some of the nation’s most accomplished senior badminton players. Competitors will have the opportunity to display their expertise and compete for attractive prizes and prestigious trophies.

“This tournament provides a valuable opportunity for veteran badminton players to engage in national-level competition and celebrate their continued dedication to the sport,” stated a representative of the organizing committee. “We encourage all eligible individuals to register and become part of this exciting event.”



