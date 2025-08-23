Cinematographer D.J. Mervin Dies in Tragic Road Accident Near Udupi

Udupi: Renowned cinematographer D.J. Mervin, aged 35, tragically passed away in a road accident near Mooluru, in the vicinity of Kaup, on Saturday morning. The incident has sent shockwaves through the regional film industry, where Mervin was a respected and admired figure.

According to reports, Mervin was travelling from Udupi to Mangaluru in a car accompanied by video editor Prajwal Suvarna, Prasad, and Vignesh. The accident occurred when the vehicle’s driver attempted to avoid a stray dog near Mooluru. During the evasive maneuver, the driver lost control, causing the car to overturn.

Local first responders, including ambulance drivers Jalaluddin, Hameed Uchila, and K.M. Siraj Anwar, along with local police forces, swiftly arrived at the scene. The injured were immediately transported to a private hospital in Udupi. Tragically, D.J. Mervin succumbed to his injuries en route to the medical facility. The other occupants of the vehicle, Prajwal Suvarna, Prasad, and Vignesh, sustained minor injuries and are reported to be in stable condition.

D.J. Mervin was a multifaceted talent, recognized not only for his work as a disc jockey but also for his significant contributions as a cinematographer to both Konkani and Tulu films. His creative vision and technical expertise were highly regarded within the regional cinema landscape. His untimely demise represents a significant loss to the industry.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements will be released as they become available. Local authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.