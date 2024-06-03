Spread the love
Circulation of Provocative Message on WhatsApp Group, One Arrested
Mangaluru: The CEN Crime police have arrested a man for circulating a provocative message on a WhatsApp group on June 3.
The arrested has been identified as Althaf H B Ullal.
According to the police, the accused was circulating a provocative voice message from his mobile.
His message intended to spread enmity between sects and commit violent acts.
In this regard, a case was registered in the CEN Crime Police Station under sections 153A 120B 504 506 of IPC and the accused was arrested.
