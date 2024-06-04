MESCOM Lineman Electrocuted while Working on Power Transformer in Byndoor

Byndoor: In a tragic incident, a MESCOM lineman lost his life after he was electrocuted while repairing a transformer near Taggarse village in Heggeri on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Saleem (38), a resident of Mundgod in Uttara Kannada district. Saleem has been serving in MESCOM Byndoor for the past 8 years.

The incident reportedly took place when Saleem was repairing a electrical connection near the power transformer in Heggeri. He was seriously injured and died on the way to the hospital.

Saleem is survived by his wife and their two-month-old child.

A case in connection with the incident has been registered at the Byndoor Police Station.