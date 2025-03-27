CISF Coastal Cyclothon ‘Safe Coast, Prosperous India’ Flags Off from Panambur Beach, Spreading Awareness on Coastal Security

Mangaluru: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officially launched its Coastal Cyclothon, aptly themed “Safe Coast, Prosperous India,” from Panambur Beach in Mangaluru on March 27. This significant event aims to amplify public awareness regarding the vital importance of coastal security and the crucial role the CISF plays in protecting India’s extensive maritime borders. The cyclothon forms a critical component of the larger CISF Cyclothon 2025 initiative.

Prior to the official flag-off, a vibrant stage program unfolded on the shores of Panambur Beach, immersing attendees in the rich cultural tapestry of the region. The program commenced with a captivating traditional tiger dance performance, a hallmark of Mangalorean heritage, setting a spirited tone for the event.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the CISF, R Ponni, formally welcomed the assembled dignitaries, participating cyclists, and members of the general public, emphasizing the significance of the cyclothon and its core message.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal addressed the gathering, extending his commendation to the CISF for spearheading this nationwide initiative. He underscored the critical connection between robust border security and national prosperity, aligning his remarks with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’.

Police Commissioner Agrawal stated. “Recalling Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat,’ I would like to emphasize that the security of our nation’s borders is our collective responsibility. The Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, CISF, and various state police forces are constantly vigilant in protecting our borders. CISF has effectively disseminated the importance of border safety across the country. We have significantly enhanced measures to prevent the entry of drug traffickers and unauthorized individuals into our territory. I am confident that this Cyclothon will amplify public awareness about the vital work undertaken by the CISF.”

He further articulated the profound impact of secure borders on the overall well-being of the nation, stating, “If our borders are safe, we all will be safe, and CISF is working diligently in this direction. I am very proud of CISF.”

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mullai Muhilan M P, IAS, also addressed the attendees, conveying his appreciation for the cyclothon’s presence in Mangaluru and acknowledging the arduous journey undertaken by the cyclists to reach the coastal city. “You have travelled here to Mangaluru from Gujarat,” DC Muhilan remarked. “While we welcomed you yesterday, we are also bidding you farewell today as you continue your journey. I urge you to return to Mangaluru upon completing your Cyclothon; we will be delighted to welcome you back. Mangaluru is renowned for its hospitality, and we hope you have enjoyed your stay. It is truly an honor to be part of this event. The coast is integral to a nation’s identity and a treasure trove of our country’s culture. We welcome you back and wish you all a successful cycling journey. Our Mangalorean cyclists will be joining you on your journey.”

Senior Cyclist Joseph Pereira, a seasoned veteran of the sport, offered his best wishes to all participants, emphasizing the paramount importance of adhering to safety protocols throughout the challenging ride.

The official flag-off ceremony was conducted jointly by Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P, IAS , Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Law and Order Siddarth Goyal, DIG CISF R Ponni, and other distinguished guests. A significant contingent of enthusiastic Mangalore cyclists joined the CISF cyclists, accompanying them for the initial leg of the journey up to Talapady, demonstrating local support for the initiative.

In a gesture of recognition and appreciation, DIG CISF R Ponni felicitated prominent Mangalore cyclists, including Joseph Pereira, Dr. Guruprasad Bhat (renowned internationally as “Iron Man Italy”), and Gleonna Angel, the first woman Super Randonneur of Mangalore, for their exceptional achievements and contributions to the cycling community.

The Coastal Cyclothon is now en route through Kerala and is scheduled to conclude in Kanyakumari on March 31st, covering an impressive distance of 6553 kilometers. This event is an integral part of the broader CISF Cyclothon 2025, which commenced on March 7th with two separate routes originating from Bakkhali on the East Coast and Lakhpat Fort on the West Coast. Cyclists from across the nation are traversing diverse landscapes, culminating in a grand finale in Kanyakumari on April 1st.

The CISF Coastal Cyclothon “Safe Coast, Prosperous India” underscores the CISF’s unwavering commitment to national security and its dedication to proactively promoting awareness among citizens regarding the critical importance of coastal safety and the ongoing efforts to safeguard India’s maritime borders. The initiative serves as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility to protect the nation’s coastlines and ensure a prosperous future for all.



