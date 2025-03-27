‘Mutual sensitivity to each other’s interests, concerns’, PM Modi’s letter to Bangladesh’s Yunus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor to Bangladesh’s interim government, highlighting the significance of mutual sensitivity while referring to the Bangladesh Liberation War as a ‘shared history’.

PM Modi wrote the letter to commemorate the Bangladesh National Day on Wednesday and reiterated India’s commitment to advancing the partnership between the two countries.

“I extend my felicitations to you and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the National Day of Bangladesh,” the Prime Minister wrote.

“This day stands as a testament to our shared history and sacrifices that have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership. The spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our peoples,” he wrote.

“We remain committed to advancing this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity, and based on mutual sensitivity to each other’s interests and concerns. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the Prime Minister added.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to her Bangladesh counterpart, Mohammed Shahabuddin. She reiterated India’s support for a democratic and progressive Bangladesh.

“On behalf of the government, the people of India and my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day,” President Murmu said.

The relations between the two countries have been tense after the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina was toppled, and she was forced to flee to India. The interim government that was formed after the change of guard is led by Nobel laureate and economist Muhammad Yunus. Since then, there have been attacks on minorities, especially Hindus. India has shared its concerns with Bangladesh on this.

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar has said the Centre was engaged with the interim government at various levels and will continue to raise such issues.

As per reports, Muhammad Yunus, on the occasion of Bangladesh’s Independence Day, recalled the sacrifices of 1971 and addressed the country’s current challenges. He paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War and also the victims of the July 2024 agitation. Yunus condemned the atrocities committed by the Pakistani military on the night of March 25, 1971, and reiterated the importance of remembering history. During his address, he stressed the potential of a joint economy involving Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Bhutan.