Citizens & Students Pour Out Civic Woes to MCC Mayor during Phone-In Programme

Citizens & Students Pour Out Civic Woes to Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur during Phone-In Programme, where he received 27 calls from the citizens



Mangaluru: The Phone-In programme organized by MCC Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur highlighted the various civic woes of citizens, including students. Students from University College, Hampankatta/U P Mallya Road, Mangaluru complained about the inconveniences and hardships caused due to the ongoing cable laying works in front of their college. Student Bhavana said that the labourers have left behind a place around/in front of the college in a mess after the digging was done, which has made it hard for students to walk, and due to heavy traffic, commuting through this dug-up stretch of the road is hazardous.

Yet another University college student Dhananjaya said that KSRTC buses need to stop in front of their college in Hampankatta for their convenience, for which the Mayor assured that he will discuss with the traffic police and come up with a solution. Encroachment of pavement on the road stretch between Urwa Market and Press Club Circle and unmarked road humps between Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle and Unmarked road humps, and encroachment of pavement by street vendors were other civic issues raised during the Mayor’s phone-in programme.

Ramesh, a resident of Urwa, said the pavement stretch between Urwa market and Press Club Circle has almost been encroached upon by street vendors. People are forced to walk on the road. Admitting the problem at Urva Market and other areas in the city, Mr Kannur said the Mangaluru City Corporation will shortly conduct a drive to drive to clear street vendors. MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand said a place behind the Indira Canteen in Hampankatta has been earmarked for street vendors. “We will provide water and other basic facilities at this place and shift street vendors,” he said.

Zail, a resident of Mannagudda, said the stretch between Narayana Guru Circle and Hat Hill is a busy one as there are two schools. There are two unmarked road humps on this narrow stretch of road. The collapse of the retaining wall of two apartments is hindering traffic movement, he said. Wincy Rego, a resident of Kavoor, said a pothole near the Anupama Gas godown and a few other places in the vicinity are yet to be filled.

Activist G.K. Bhat said the MCC is yet to fill potholes near the busy Karavali junction. Yashodhar, a resident of Thatambail, said the MCC is yet to take up the asphalting of roads behind Kulal Bhavan. While assuring of redressing the issues pointed out by Mr Zail, Mr Kannur said MCC has already started the work of filling potholes, marking road humps and zebra crossings, and laying different road sign boards. Activist Nigel Albuquerque said ward committee meetings were not happening in 30 of the 60 wards of the corporation. Nodal officers appointed to look at the ward committees’ work have not noted this, he said.

Dhanraj, a resident of Surathkal (East) ward, said he and other residents were being supplied piped drinking water for an hour once every three days since December. The mayor assured him of addressing the problem in 10 days. Among other problems that came up included that of a Derebail 2nd Cross resident who alleged that after the GAIL gas pipeline work the water in his well was contaminated. A resident from Malady Courts and Milagres Cross Road respectively pointed out that streetlights in their area were not working.

A caller asked the Mayor to expedite the Kadri Market complex work and allow it for use. Activist Nemu Kottary asked the Mayor to take steps to prevent seepage of waste water into Gujjarakere lake and make the water fit for scared bath rituals of Mangaladevi and Mariyamma temples Walter Menezes from Kankanady brought to the notice of the Mayor, that after completion of Jalasiri works a few days ago, water has started leaking. But the Mayor got into quick action during the wee hours of Friday, and this water leaking was fixed, it is learnt.

Ms Felcy Rego from Kavoor said people were injured after falling into the open dug-up area to lay the pipeline, and even after several complaints were made to MCC officials, they have not taken any action. Anand Sharma from Kodialbail said the application process for Khata had been made online, but all other procedures were the same as before. He urged the Mayor to make the entire process of Khata online.



