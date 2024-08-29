City Bus Driver Collapses at Wheel at Hampankatta, Car and Auto Damaged

Mangaluru: A dramatic accident occurred near Milagres in the afternoon when the driver of a city bus, Paul Kiran Lobo (46), collapsed at the wheel due to low blood sugar, on August 29.

The PTC bus, plying from Morgansgate to Statebank, collided with an auto rickshaw and a car that was moving in front of it, causing significant damage to the auto.

The incident happened as the bus was slowing down near the Hampankatta Junction. The auto-rickshaw, driven by Usman, was wedged between the bus and the car, but fortunately, Usman, his wife, and his child escaped with minor injuries.

However, the auto-rickshaw was severely crushed, and a car and another two-wheeler were also damaged in the accident. The bus driver, Paul Kiran Lobo, was rushed to a hospital and is reported to be out of danger.