‘City Deanery’ are Champs in the ‘SPARKZ’ Sports Meet by YCS & St Aloysius College

‘City Deanery’ are Champs in the ‘SPARKZ ‘2023’ Annual Sports Meet organized by Youth Catholic Students (YCS) of Mangalore Diocese & St Aloysius College, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: With a motto to bring Unity among the Youth of Mangalore Catholic Diocese through Sports, the Youth Catholic Students (YCS) of Mangalore Diocese in collaboration with St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru hosted ‘SPARKZ 2023-an Annual Sports Meet at St Aloysius College grounds. The sports meet consisted of Cricket, Throw-Ball and Tug of War events, in which ten teams participated.

The chief guest for the valedictory was Anil Lobo Fermai-Chairman of MCC Bank Ltd, with guests of honour Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal, St Aloysius College; Dr Alwyn D’sa-Registrar, St Aloysius College; Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Ms Shilpa D’souza- Dean, PR Dept St Aloysius College; Arun D’souza- Director of Physical Education, St Aloysius College; Fr Roshan D’cunha- Director-YCS/YSM,Mangalore Diocese; Ms Janet D’souza- Coordinator-YCS; Ms Rosita D’souza- Secretary, YCS; Ranil D’souza-President, YCS; Reuben D’souza-Animator, among others.

The ten teams had participated in the event, with a motto ‘One Spirit-One Team- One Win’!. Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Anil Lobo said, ” This event was your opportunity to unleash your hidden sports talent, and you all did your best to excel. Not everybody can win, but your participation was more important than winning. The organizers had given you a platform to show your sports talents, and you all participated in the event with excitement.Apart from academics you should also take active part in co-curricular activities and sports. Sports keep you fit, trim and healthy, so continue with this hobby and live a healthy life”

In the Throw Ball tournament- Moodbidri Deanery were Winners, and City Deanery-B were Runners-Up; In Cricket- Winners were City Deanery-A, and Runners-Up were City deanery-B; In Tug-of-War (Boys)- Moodbidri Deanery were Winners and Bantwal Deanery were Runners-Up; In Tug-of-War (Girls)- the winners were City Deanery, and Bantwal Deanery were Runners Up.

The overall Championship was won by CITY DEANERY and MOODBIDRI DEANERY were Runners-Up.



