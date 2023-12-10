Mayawati declares nephew Akash Anand as her successor



Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Sunday designated her nephew Akash Anand as her successor to lead the BSP.

Akash Anand holds the official position of BSP’s national coordinator.

However, Mayawati – while addressing a party meeting here – said that she would continue to hold charge of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, but Akash Anand would take decisions regarding other states.

Earlier in August, BSP had launched a 14-day ‘Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay’ Sankalp Yatra’ led by Akash Anand.

Leading up to the 2019 general elections, Anand had gained media visibility when Mayawati declared that her nephew would become a part of the BSP movement to familiarize himself with the intricacies of politics.

Anand was acknowledged for introducing his aunt to Twitter, which is now recognized as X.

Following the Election Commission’s 48-hour campaign ban on Mayawati in 2019, Akash made his debut on the political stage, addressing his first rally and encouraging people to support the SP-BSP-RLD alliance.