Civil Services Examination training at Yenepoya University

Mangaluru: Yenepoya School of Allied Sciences, Department of Hospital Administration In collaboration with Centre for Civil Services Examination, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) organized 2 days workshop and orientation on Civil Services Examination training and its preparation strategies at the Yenepoya Medical College EMD Building Auditorium on 19 and 20 October 2023.

Hundreds of students from Allied Sciences, Hospital Administration and Health Care Professionals from Yenepoya University participated in the training sessions, special focus was made on UPSC Civil Services Examination training and UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination training. Mohammed Ali Roomi Coordinator and Faculty for Civil Services Examination Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) was the Resource Person.

Organizing committee and team members Dr Sunita Saldhana Professor and HOD Dr Arun A Bhagwath Principal – Yenepoya Institute of Arts Science Commerce and Management, Mr Mohammed Ali Roomi – Coordinator and Faculty – Civil Services Examination Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Ms Nanditha Krishnan – Assistant Professor cum Respiratory Therapist/Programme Co-ordinator, Mr Uvais S P – Tutor, Perfusion Technology Mr Shadhwan Musthafa – Assistant Professor, Medical Imaging Technology were present.

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) is committed to provide quality education and prepare students to get into prestigious Civil Services.