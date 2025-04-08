Civil Society Groups Appeal to MCC Administrator for Ambedkar Circle Construction

Mangalore: A delegation representing various Civil Society Organisations met with the Deputy Commissioner and Administrator of the Mangalore City Corporation (MCC) earlier today to formally request the commencement of construction work on the long-awaited Ambedkar Circle. The appeal included a specific request for the installation of a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the prominent location.

The delegation was led by Lolaksha, President of the Confederation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes’ Organisations. Other prominent figures participating in the meeting included Yogish Shetty Jeppu, the founding President of Tulunada Rakshana Vedike, BAM Hanif, Former Chairman of the Beary Sahithya Academy, Bharatesh, President of AHINDA Chaluvali, and Prashanth Bhat Kadaba, a local Right to Information (RTI) activist.

The group presented a formal petition to the MCC Administrator, emphasizing the significance of the Ambedkar Circle in honoring the legacy and contributions of Dr. Ambedkar. They argued that the completion of the project, including the installation of a statue, would serve as a vital symbol of social justice and equality within the city.

The Administrator acknowledged the delegation’s concerns and assured them that the request would be given due consideration. Further updates regarding the progress of the Ambedkar Circle project are expected to be released by the Mangalore City Corporation in the coming weeks. The civil society groups expressed hope that their appeal would expedite the administrative process and pave the way for the swift realization of the project.