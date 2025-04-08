KPCC Spokesperson Veronica Cornelio Condemns BJP’s ‘Janakrosh Yatra’ as Mockery of Public Concern

KPCC Spokesperson Condemns BJP’s ‘Janakrosh Yatra’ as Mockery of Public Concern

Udupi: KPCC spokesperson Veronica Cornelio has sharply criticized the ongoing “Janakrosh Yatra” organized by state BJP leaders to protest against rising prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas, labeling it a “mockery” of public concern.

Speaking to the press, Cornelio questioned the hypocrisy of BJP leaders who are attributing the price hikes to the Congress-led state government. She challenged them to address the central government’s role in consistently raising the prices of petroleum products, despite a decline in crude oil prices on the international market.

“Do these BJP leaders, who are pointing fingers at the state government, have any answers for the increases in petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices imposed by the Narendra Modi-led central government?” Cornelio stated. “They should explain to the people of Karnataka why the central government continues to raise the prices of these essential commodities.”

The KPCC spokesperson further emphasized that if the state BJP leaders were truly invested in alleviating the financial burden on the public, they should prioritize exerting pressure on the central government to reduce the prices it has already increased.

“If the BJP leaders genuinely care about the well-being of the public, their efforts should be directed towards urging the central government to reverse its price hikes,” Cornelio asserted. She concluded with a warning, stating that the public is increasingly aware of the BJP’s actions and that “the day when the public will teach the state BJP leaders a lesson is not far off.”

The statement underscores the ongoing political battle surrounding rising fuel prices and the allocation of responsibility between the central and state governments. The Congress party is attempting to shift the blame back to the BJP while accusing the latter of engaging in disingenuous protests.