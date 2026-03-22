Civilian IAF staffer held in Pakistan-linked espionage case

Jaipur: In a major counter-espionage operation, the Rajasthan Intelligence has busted an espionage network operating in the country by arresting a civilian employee posted at the Chabua Air Force Station in Assam. The accused was allegedly passing sensitive information related to the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Pakistani handlers.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafulla Kumar, the case originated in January 2026 with the arrest of Jhabararam, a resident of Jaisalmer.

During his questioning and subsequent investigation, the involvement of another suspect, Sumit Kumar, came to light. He was found to be in continuous contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies.

Investigations revealed that Sumit Kumar (36), son of Beni Madhav and a resident of Lahurpar in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was working as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the Chabua Air Force Station in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Misusing his position, he allegedly collected confidential information from the Air Force establishment and transmitted it to Pakistani handlers through social media platforms. Acting in coordination with Air Force Intelligence (New Delhi), Rajasthan Intelligence detained the accused from Chabua and brought him to the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur.

During joint interrogation by multiple intelligence agencies, it was revealed that he had been in contact with a Pakistani intelligence agency since 2023 and had been sharing sensitive information in exchange for money.

Further questioning disclosed that the accused had shared crucial details not only about the Chabua Air Force Station but also about other defence installations, including the Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner district.

The leaked information reportedly included locations of fighter aircraft, missile systems, and confidential data related to officers and personnel.

He also assisted Pakistani handlers in creating social media accounts using mobile numbers registered in his own name.

In connection with the case, the accused was formally arrested on Sunday (March 22) at the Special Police Station in Jaipur under relevant provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Officials said the operation has exposed a Pakistan-backed espionage network active in the country, and further investigation is underway.