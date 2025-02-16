Clean Speech, Dirty Air

The bright red blood once flowed with life

Through veins healthy and clear

Yet clogged now with dirt and waste

Arteries blocked with deadly disease.

The lungs once breathed fresh air so pure

Provided oxygen, life’s lifeline.

Yet covered now with soot and toxins

Coughing and gasping for fresh air

The young cells filled with energy

Long for the rush and the spark

Yet aimlessly they flow in the veins

Behind hollow unfulfilled promises

No road, no way to reach

The dreams they once chased

Twisting and turning and falling

Into the pits of deceit and despair

They walked a pilgrimage, seeking to dip,

In waters that cleanse, that promise salvation.

Yet found only legs—rushing, ruthless—

Trampling, crushing, choking them off breath

Ignoring the filth the white-capped man speaks

Polishing his tongue with mire so pure

And when he talks he spits only venom

Of hatred, of murder and wildfire

And when they scream from inside

The idiot’s box, of vile and foul words

Spewing hatred, jealousy and saying

That the nation wants to know it all

Yet when a podcaster dares a joke, blurting

Some shocking unspeakable words

They join hands—a morality squad,

Forgetting our air is dirtier than his talks.