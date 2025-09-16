Cloudburst in Dehradun’s Karligaad, rescue Ops underway

New Delhi: A severe cloudburst occurred in the Sahastradhara region of Dehradun, triggering massive flooding in the Karligaad rivulet and causing significant destruction in the surrounding area.

The intense and continuous rainfall led to the stream swelling dangerously, resulting in the collapse of a key bridge and widespread damage to properties along its banks on Monday night.

According to initial reports, dozens of shops situated near the swollen stream have been severely damaged or washed away. Additionally, two hotels have reportedly collapsed due to the force of the floodwaters.

In response to the disaster, the district administration acted swiftly. Upon receiving the information, District Magistrate Savin Bansal personally took command of the situation, coordinating with all relevant departments to initiate immediate rescue and relief operations.

Rescue teams from the SDRF, NDRF, Public Works Department (PWD), and other emergency services were dispatched overnight, equipped with JCB machines and essential tools. The administration also began evacuating residents living near the stream to safer locations.

Officials have confirmed that two individuals are currently missing, and search operations are ongoing. In light of the seriousness of the disaster, the district administration has placed all concerned departments on high alert. Relief work is being conducted rapidly under the Incident Response System (IRS) protocol.

As per the DM’s directives, SDM Kumkum Joshi reached the site during the night to supervise relief operations on the ground.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and follow official instructions.

While the cloudburst has caused extensive damage, the administration’s quick response and ongoing efforts are aimed at minimising loss and ensuring the safety of affected families. Search for the missing individuals and support for the victims remain top priorities.

Earlier in August, two people went missing after a cloudburst struck Mopata village under Dewal Tehsil of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.

The cloudburst reportedly damaged a residential house and a cowshed, leading to the suspected burial of 15 to 20 livestock under the debris.