Cloudburst in Himachal’s Mandi washes away buses, buries houses, shops

Shimla: An overnight cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district submerged the bus stand and market in Dharampur town, and washed away many parked buses of the state-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) and cars, burying houses and shops under debris.

One person is feared missing as flash floods triggered by the cloudburst wreaked havoc in Dharampur, some 250 km from here, inundating vast areas, officials said on Tuesday.

Locals said that this time, the devastation and flooding in the gushing water of the swollen Saun rivulet, a tributary of the Beas, was massive compared to 2015. Heavy rains in most parts of Mandi, the worst-affected district, started at around 11 p.m. and by around 1 a.m., they had become so intense that people started coming out of their houses in fear.

The HRTC buses parked at the bus stand were submerged in the water, and some buses were swept away. Houses located on the banks of the rivulet were submerged in the water, and many vehicles were also swept away in the strong current.

Some people waiting at the bus stand had to rush to the top floor as water entered the bus stand, inundating shops. Feared residents climbed on the roofs of their houses and spent the night there. Nearly 150 children were safely rescued to the second and third floors of a hostel.

As per the police, there was no report of human casualties so far. One person is reportedly missing, but many vehicles, comprising four-wheelers and two-wheelers, were washed away. Also, debris has entered houses and shops.

At present, the water level of the rivulet has become normal. Local people were engaged in rescue and relief works. The strong water currents, however, hampered rescue operations.

The local administration has geared up the machinery to speed up relief and rescue operations.

Besides Dharampur, heavy rain also lashed the Sarkaghat subdivision of the district.

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur said heavy rain had caused colossal damage. He said heavy rain in many areas of the state since last night had been a matter of concern. “Information of heavy damage is being received from the Dharampur and Sarkaghat areas of Mandi district, and there are also reports of some people missing,” he said.

“I urge the people of the state to remain alert in this weather, give priority to the safety of themselves and their families and follow the guidelines issued by the administration completely,” Thakur added.

The state capital, Shimla, and nearby areas also reported multiple landslides and disruption of life due to the downpour.