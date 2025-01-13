CM Fadnavis advocates for tourism in Maharashtra to meet global standards

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday urged the tourism department to prioritize initiatives that would elevate Maharashtra’s tourism to international levels. He emphasized the use of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, chatbots, and online translation tools to provide seamless, one-click access to travel information.

To streamline efforts, he directed the establishment of a Tourism Advisory Committee chaired by the Principal Secretary of the Tourism Department. The committee will focus on identifying and notifying state monuments that attract tourists, modeled after Madhya Pradesh’s successful initiative.

Fadnavis also highlighted the need for expedited approvals and support from the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums for tourism projects. Reviewing the department’s 100-day plan, he stressed issuing guidelines across key departments — including forest, urban development, rural development, home, and energy — to ensure effective implementation of the Tourism Policy 2024.

He proposed innovative projects like mobile tent cities at Markanda, Lonar, and Kalsubai, along with a Blue Beach camping for Tarkarli and Kashid Beach. To enhance visitor engagement, he recommended partnering with artist Sudarshan Patnaik to develop sand art training and display facilities on beaches.

For improved tourist safety, Fadnavis announced plans to deploy a Tourism Police Force. He also highlighted key projects such as the Ram-Kal Path Development in Nashik and marine tourism in Sindhudurg, which will be monitored through the CM’s war room.

Additionally, he instructed the department to integrate 14 tourism services into the Aaple Sarkar platform under the State Public Service Right Act.

In a separate meeting reviewing the school education department’s 100-day plan, the Chief Minister emphasized improving teacher quality to position Maharashtra as a leader in education. “Good teachers are an asset. By leveraging their excellence, we can bring a significant change,” he said.

He urged the integration of constitutional values into the curriculum as part of the Amrit Jubilee Year celebrations of the Constitution. The CM also called for digitization of data on schools, teachers, and students to streamline decision-making.

Fadnavis encouraged continued bicycle distribution to boost school attendance and suggested celebrating the first day of school with ministers and dignitaries visiting schools. He also emphasized educating stakeholders about the benefits of group schools for institutions with smaller student numbers.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse had already announced compulsory national anthem in schools; effective implementation of Marathi language; geo-tagging and mapping of all schools and Anganwadi centers by 2025-26; and development of one school per cluster as a CM Shri School, similar to the PM Shri School Scheme.

The department will verify Aadhaar details of students, restructure school management committees, and expedite teacher recruitment processes.

Fadnavis also reviewed the marketing department’s 100-day plan, focusing on ensuring smooth soybean procurement. He directed the establishment of a permanent mechanism to streamline the process, with preparations for procurement to begin in October ahead of the November season.

He proposed creating agro-logistics hubs across the state’s four divisions and increasing onion chawl storage facilities to meet growing demand.

“A system should be set up so that soybean procurement can continue without any problems. A proposal should be submitted for an agro-logistics hub to be set up in all four divisions of the state. Onion chawl is a good option for onion storage. There is a high demand for it. Therefore, it should be increased,” he said.