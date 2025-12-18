CM Nitish Kumar’s security tightened amid hijab row; police probe threat video

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s security has been significantly tightened following a controversy that erupted during an appointment letter distribution ceremony for AYUSH doctors, where he allegedly pulled off the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor.

According to government sources, the decision comes in the wake of threats reportedly received by the Chief Minister, including one allegedly issued by a foreign-based gangster.

Sources said Nitish Kumar will now remain under a much stricter security cordon, and access to him will be limited to a select group of individuals. The move follows intelligence inputs indicating possible threats from anti-social and criminal elements after the incident sparked widespread political and social reactions.

According to reports, a Pakistani gangster identified as Shahzad Bhatti released a video allegedly threatening the Bihar Chief Minister. The Bihar Police have registered an FIR in the matter and initiated an investigation.

Intelligence agencies have also shared security-related inputs with the state police. Following a high-level review, the Director General of Police (DGP) and senior officials decided to enhance Nitish Kumar’s security arrangements.

The Chief Minister’s security is handled by the Special Security Group (SSG), a unit of the Bihar Police, which has now been instructed to further tighten its protective measures. District Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) across Bihar have also been issued specific directions.

According to police sources, only ministers and a few senior officials will now be allowed to approach the Chief Minister. Any special meeting requests will require prior permission and a thorough background verification.

Additional security protocols will be implemented during visits to sensitive areas, and police will maintain heightened vigilance over the Chief Minister’s movements.

Meanwhile, the hijab-related incident continues to draw strong reactions.

Maulana Sajjad Nomani, spokesperson of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, issued a statement urging Bihar Minister Jama Khan and JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar to leave the party if they wished to stand in solidarity with the Muslim community.

Renowned lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar also condemned the incident, calling for an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister.

In a post on X, Akhtar wrote: “Anyone who knows me even a little knows how much I oppose the practice of veiling, but that does not mean I can accept what Nitish Kumar did to a Muslim woman doctor. I strongly condemn it. He should apologise unconditionally.”

At the same time, NDA leaders have defended Nitish Kumar.

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh justified the Chief Minister’s action, stating that showing one’s face during official verification is standard practice.

“This is India, not Pakistan. When one goes to collect a passport or boards a flight, identity verification is mandatory. Nitish Kumar acted as a guardian and did nothing wrong,” Singh said.

Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also expressed support for the Chief Minister.

The incident, political reactions and security developments have intensified the debate in Bihar, with the issue now drawing national attention.