CM Sharma on two-day tour to 13 districts of Raj from today; to address canal project thanksgiving meetings



Jaipur: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will be on a two-day tour of 13 districts of Eastern Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday where he will address thanksgiving meetings for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) at different places in the state.

On Saturday, Sharma will first address the ERCP gratitude meeting in Barodameo of Alwar and then he shall visit Nagar, Deeg and Bharatpur where people will express their thanks for implementing the much-awaited water project in their area.

Similarly, on Sunday, the Chief Minister will address the gratitude meeting at Bari, Karauli of Dholpur, Bhadoti Mod of Sawai Madhopur and Niwai in Tonk.

During this period, the Chief Minister will be welcomed by the people at various places including Gangapur City, Lalsot (Dausa) and Chaksu (Jaipur).

The yatra is being organised to take the message of the ERCP’s benefit to the public. The tripartite MoU of Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal (Integrated) ERCP scheme being signed due to the efforts of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will ensure availability of irrigation water in a 2.80 lakh hectare area when the scheme gets implemented.

Besides, water will also be available for drinking and industrial needs, said BJP workers.