K’taka: FIR filed against activists, nurses in religious conversion case



Bengaluru: An FIR was filed against nine activists and two nurses in an alleged “forcefully” conversion case in Kalaburagi district of the state.

On February 22, two Christian nurses — Ashwini and Rubika — had allegedly tried to “forcefully” convert people in Ratkal village of Kalaburagi district to Christianity. The Hindu Jagruthi Sena, a Hindu organisation, had filed a case against the two nurses over their “forceful” conversion.

However, on Friday, one of the nurses, Ashwini, also filed a case under the Atrocities Act and IPC sections against Hindu Jagruthi Sena President Shankar Choka, Basavaraj, Vishnu and other activists.

The Hindu Jagruthi Sena in its complaint said that the accused nurses were offering money and “forcefully” converting people to Christianity.

“Members of Sena went to the spot and questioned the nurses. They had invited religious preachers and preached the Bible. They are indulging in religious conversion and creating communal unrest in the village,” Sena alleged.

The Sena complaint said that being government staffers, instead of treating all patients without being bothered about their religion, the nurses were indulging in spreading propaganda against Hindu religion and indulging in religious conversion.