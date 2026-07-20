CM Shivakumar watches FIFA WC final, urges Karnataka youth to embrace sports

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar watched the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup final at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru and called upon the youth of the state to draw inspiration from the values embodied by sport.

The event was attended by representatives of the Karnataka Football Association, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) Chairman, and Shantinagar MLA N.A. Harris, along with football enthusiasts from across the city. The screening of the much-anticipated final brought together sports lovers who gathered to celebrate what is widely regarded as the world’s most popular sporting event.

Taking to social media platform X in the early hours of Monday, Shivakumar shared a message addressed to the youth of Karnataka, emphasizing that the FIFA World Cup represents much more than football.

“As the world comes together to witness the FIFA World Cup Final, let us celebrate not just the spirit of football, but the values that make champions—discipline, teamwork, perseverance, and respect,” the Chief Minister said.

He noted that every great player serves as an example of how dedication, hard work, and determination can turn dreams into reality. Shivakumar urged youngsters to actively participate in sports to build confidence, develop character, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Highlighting Karnataka’s rich sporting talent, the Chief Minister said the World Cup should inspire every young person in the state to dream big and strive for excellence. He encouraged aspiring athletes to represent Karnataka and the country with pride on national and international platforms.

Extending his wishes to the finalists, Shivakumar said he hoped for an exciting and fair contest and added that football continues to unite people across cultures and generations.

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister said, “Play with passion. Lead with integrity. Dream without limits. Together, let us build a stronger, healthier, and more confident Karnataka.”

The FIFA World Cup final screening at Koramangala reflected the growing popularity of football among Karnataka’s youth and the state’s increasing focus on promoting sports and fitness.