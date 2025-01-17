CM Siddaramaiah lays foundation stone for Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences’ regional office

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated his commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the people of the state. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences’ regional office, he emphasized the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare.

The Chief Minister stated that the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences is Asia’s largest health sciences university, with 3.5 lakh medical students. He praised the university’s contribution to providing quality healthcare services and producing skilled medical professionals.

Siddaramaiah announced that the government is working to establish a government medical college in the district. He also emphasized the need for research in the healthcare sector to provide better services to the people.

The Chief Minister appealed to medical students to serve in the healthcare sector rather than opting for other fields. He also instructed medical colleges to provide free healthcare services to BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders.

Siddaramaiah highlighted the shortage of kidney donors and the long waiting list for kidney transplants. He praised the team of skilled doctors who perform kidney transplants regularly.

Finally, the Chief Minister expressed his expectation that the regional office of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences would be constructed and functional soon, with a focus on quality and efficiency.

Dignitaries present at the event included Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Olympic Association President K. Govindaraju, District Minister-in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, and other prominent personalities.



