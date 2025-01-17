Our Govt is ready to Support Athletes and Sports – CM Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced several initiatives to support athletes and sports development in the state. He was speaking at the inauguration of the “Karnataka Kreeda Koota 2025” organized by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, in association with the district administration.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of providing a platform and incentives to athletes to excel at the state, national, and international levels. “If we don’t provide the necessary platform and support, athletes cannot achieve success,” he said.

Announcing several initiatives, the Chief Minister said that the government would provide financial assistance to athletes, coaches, and sports departments. “We will discuss and decide on providing financial support, including stipends, to athletes, coaches, and sports departments in the cabinet,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced job reservations for athletes. “Two percent of government jobs will be reserved for athletes, while three percent of uniformed services jobs, including police and forest department, will also be set aside for them,” he said.

Announcing infrastructure development initiatives, the Chief Minister said that ₹3 crore each would be allocated for the upgradation of sports stadiums in Mangaluru and Udupi. “We will upgrade the sports stadiums in Mangaluru and Udupi to provide better facilities to athletes,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced cash awards for athletes winning medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, and national-level events. “We will give ₹6 crore to athletes who win medals at the Olympics, while athletes winning medals at the Asian Games and national-level events will also receive cash awards,” he said.

Urging athletes to make the most of these initiatives, the Chief Minister said, “I urge athletes to utilize these initiatives and bring glory to the state and country. Let us work together to develop sports in the state.”

In his speech, Shri U T Khader said, “I take this opportunity to welcome all athletes from across the state of Karnataka to Dakshin Kannada and Udupi. One of the main reasons for holding these games here is to encourage athletes from the region to participate and exhibit their talents in sports. I thank everyone involved in the organisation of these games.”

Dr. K Govindaraj, in his address said, “These games have been made possible only because of the hard work and coordination of officers from Dakshin Kannada and Udupi. In all around 4500 participants and competition officials will be part of these games. I must acknowledge and thank the Chief Minister, who also holds the Sports ministry portfolio for his unconditional support to sports in the state. He has been instrumental in creating 3% job reservations for athletes in the state police and forest departments and 2% in other departments. This way they do not have to move to other states in search of jobs.”

Shri. Dinesh Gundurao, in his address, said, “It is a matter of pride for Dakshin Kannada and Udupi region that the State Games is being held here this year. It is important to promote sports among the youth of our state as it not only builds them as athletes but also helps them to maintain good health. I urge all athletes taking part in these games to practice well and bring out the best talents so that our state of Karnataka shines on the Indian and world stage. I wish all the participants all the very best.”

A massive cultural roadshow which culminated at Mangala Stadium for the inauguration ceremony was flagged off by Shri. U T Khader from T M Pai Hall. The procession which celebrated sports, Karnataka’s rich traditions and the vibrant culture of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi featuring athletes, local sports champions also comprised around 20 performing troupes. The inaugural ceremony was immediately followed by a four-minute sound-and-light show, and a spectacular fireworks display. A performance by renowned playback singer Guru Kiran and his team enthralled the massive audience who gathered for the inauguration of Karnataka Kreedakoota 2025.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Olympic Association President K. Govindaraju, District Minister-in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, MLCs Manjunath Bhandari and Ivan D’Souza, and former minister Ramanath Rai, among others.



