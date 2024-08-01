CM Siddaramaiah meets ministers after Governor’s notice on MUDA scam

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a breakfast meeting with his cabinet colleagues at his residence here on Thursday after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issued a show cause notice to him regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Power K.J. George, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil, and other cabinet ministers attended the meeting.

Sources said that CM Siddaramaiah discussed the BJP’s alleged attempts to target him in the MUDA land scam to destabilise the Congress government. He also talked about the future course of action if Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot grants sanction for prosecution against him.

Sources further said that CM Siddaramaiah had provided detailed clarifications to the high command on Tuesday, asserting that he had no involvement in the MUDA land scam.

He is said to have explained to them that he was not a signatory to any document related to the MUDA land allotments. He sought support from the high command to contest any decision against him both legally and politically, the sources added.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has issued the notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking an explanation from him on the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites to his wife by MUDA.



