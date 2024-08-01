Kudla girl Ms.Reshel Bretny Fernandes authors book on magnificent topic Bharat @2047 – Role of youth

Ms Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a young author writer, and orator who has accomplished at international, national, and other levels with the passion of writing from her childhood now published her second book, BHARAT @2047 -Role of Youth on behalf of Independence Day whereby she is the first young author to write on such a magnificent topic which is published by Taneesha publications comprising of the ideas that how the role of youth matters in this Amritkal where India (Bharat) is in the journey of stepping towards 100th year of independence where we must celebrate gloriously with the thoughts and ideas of youth power. In what ways the youth had contributed in the past and their impact at present matters shaping the future by engaging in different fields with a goal.

The book is of 376 pages.

This book is a tribute to her grandfather SGT Alex Monis Moodbidri who served in the Indian Air Force for 36 years taking part in major wars like World War 2 last phase, Indo China conflict of 1962, Indo Pak conflict of 1965, Indo Pak War 1971 and other services.

The foreword note is given by Sri Rajesh Padmar, Lecturer, Author, Thinker Bengaluru supporting the author for inspiring the youths through her thoughts and ideas

Her first book was published recently ‘ESSAYS ON COLLECTIVE TOPICS’.

She was awarded Rabindranath Tagore literature awards, the Bharatiya Sahitya Sanmaan by Dawn Research and Development Council, and other prestigious awards from various organisations.

The book is available worldwide and in many libraries. This book will be released on different platforms and places.

She is the Daughter of Mr Ronald and Nancy Fernandes, who are teachers who have always inspired her in writing and in literary fields. She completed her schooling at DPS MRPL Mangalore and PU studies at Ladyhilll PU College and graduated from Sri Mahavira College. Presently pursuing LLB at SDM Law College Mangalore. She has also completed BA in Hindi from Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha Madras.