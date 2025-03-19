CM Siddaramaiah Orders Investigation into Brutal Assault on Woman in Malpe

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed a thorough investigation into the brutal assault of a woman in Malpe, reportedly stemming from allegations of fish theft. The Chief Minister expressed strong condemnation of the incident, which involved the woman being tied to a tree and subjected to physical violence.

Mr. Siddaramaiah conveyed his shock and outrage upon viewing footage of the assault. He emphasized that such acts, irrespective of the alleged transgression, are inhumane and constitute a serious violation of the law.

“Regardless of the circumstances, assaulting a woman in such a manner is not only inhumane but also a serious crime. Such uncivilized behavior is unbecoming of a cultured state like Karnataka,” the Chief Minister stated via his official X account.

Furthermore, Mr. Siddaramaiah underscored the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards vigilante justice. “We have a police department and a legal system in place to take action against those involved in theft, fraud, and deception. When a complaint is filed, the police are capable of investigating and prosecuting under the law,” he affirmed.

The Chief Minister has formally instructed the Karnataka Police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and to bring all responsible parties to justice. This directive demonstrates the Chief Minister’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the rights of all citizens, with a particular emphasis on the protection of women and vulnerable individuals.

The incident has elicited widespread public condemnation, with numerous individuals and organizations calling for swift and decisive action. The Chief Minister’s directive for a thorough investigation is viewed as a positive step towards ensuring accountability and justice in this egregious case.