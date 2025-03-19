Gold smuggling case: Report on role of Ranya Rao’s stepfather to be submitted soon

Bengaluru: The team, headed by Karnataka’s Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, is set to soon submit a report on the role of jailed actress Ranya Rao’s stepfather, DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, in the gold smuggling case, sources said on Wednesday.

The team, led by the senior IAS officer, has recorded statements from 20 individuals, including protocol staff and immigration authorities. The investigation has gathered information on how protocol rules were allegedly bent for Ranya Rao.

The team also interrogated Ramachandra Rao, who was serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd and has been placed on indefinite compulsory leave, for more than two hours in connection with allegations of collusion with his stepdaughter in the gold smuggling case.

Sources stated that the DGP denied all allegations against him, asserting that he had no involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that two influential ministers in the Congress-led government, who strongly backed DGP Ramachandra Rao’s candidature for the position of state police chief, have come under scrutiny.

The current state police chief, Alok Mohan, is set to retire by the end of April, and his successor was supposed to be selected by the first week of May. Sources indicated that the two ministers were lobbying heavily for Ramachandra Rao, putting pressure on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to overlook the seniority of two other senior IPS officers.

Sources further revealed that Siddaramaiah had almost agreed to the proposal. However, following the emergence of the gold smuggling case, he is reportedly displeased with the ministers. With a cabinet reshuffle on the horizon, the ministers are now concerned about retaining the Chief Minisrer’s trust.

Ranya Rao, arrested on charges of gold smuggling and misusing her stepfather’s name to escape security checks by availing the protocol reserved for officials of the highest rank, is presently lodged in the Bengaluru Central jail. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating the case.

The Karnataka government on March 11 ordered a probe against Ramachandra Rao in connection with the gold smuggling case and sought a report within one week.

Additional Chief Secretary Gupta had been tasked with examining the circumstances that led to Ranya Rao availing the protocol facility and the role of her father in it.

The order states: “Over the past week, reports have emerged regarding the violation and misuse of protocol by Ranya Rao to facilitate gold smuggling. It has also been reported that she misused the name of her father, senior IPS officer and DGP and MD of Karnataka Housing Corporation Limited and Infrastructure Development Corporation, K. Ramachandra Rao, to access the protocol privileges granted to high-ranking officers.”

The order further alleges that Ranya Rao used her father’s name to bypass security checks.

The state government has deemed it necessary to investigate Ramachandra Rao’s role in enabling Ranya Rao to avail of the protocol facility at the airport, the order states.

The Investigating Officer has also been directed to obtain all necessary documents and assistance from the State Police Chief and the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

The DRI officials arrested Ranya Rao after seizing 14.8 kg of gold from her at the Bengaluru International Airport.

The agency seized Rs 2.06 crore worth of gold and Rs 2.67 crore in cash from her upscale Lavelle Road flat, where she reportedly paid Rs 4.5 lakh in rent.

Ramachandra Rao, responding to the development, had said that he was devastated and caught unaware by this development.

Ranya Rao has alleged that the DRI officials repeatedly slapped and hit her during custody, and demanded she sign statements under threats that they would “expose” her stepfather.



