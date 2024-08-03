CM Siddaramaiah visits rain-ravaged regions of coastal K’taka, pulls up NHAI official

Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday visited the rain ravaged regions in the coastal areas and pulled up the regional officer attached to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) over the landslides on the national highways in coastal Karnataka. He also directed the Chief Secretary to write a letter to the Union Minister for Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in this regard.

Siddaramaiah after travelling by road from Mysuru to the Shiradi Ghat landslide site in Dakshina Kannada district where many vehicles are feared trapped under the debris, posed a number of questions to the regional officer. He expressed anger over the lack of retaining walls and destroying the hills, stating that this was a major cause of the landslides.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh explained to the CM that “out of a total of 45 km of highway work, 35 km has been completed. However, 10 km remains. Up to now, no retaining walls have been constructed, and there has been no quality testing of the soil or corresponding safety measures.”

The CM, who inspected the landslide area on foot, spoke to the SDRF team engaged in soil removal operations.

Later the CM questioned the regional officer, Vilas. “To save money, you reduced the land acquisition and then cut the hills at a 90-degree angle to save costs. Isn’t this unscientific work? If the hills had been cut at 30 to 45 degrees and retaining walls constructed, wouldn’t it have prevented the soil erosion?”

When satisfactory answers were not provided by Vilas, the Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to write to Union Minister Gadkari on the overall situation.

Stressing on the need to prevent accidents, he directed officials to cover the potholes when the rains have stopped. While passing through Doddakadanur in Hole Narasipur taluk, he asked the officials over the phone to replace dangerously located electric poles and hazardous wiring.

Shiradi Ghat National Highway is crucial for connecting the coastal Karnataka region with the rest of the state. The stretch is witnessing repeated landslides due to heavy rain.



