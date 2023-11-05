CM Siddaramaiah Writes to Ministers to Study the Drought Situation and Submit   Report

CM Siddaramaiah Writes to Ministers to Study the Drought Situation and Submit a Report

Submit a report by November 15: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructs Ministers

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a letter has been written asking all the district ministers to visit all the taluks and also meet the people of their respective districts to study the drought situation and to submit a report. He was speaking to the media in Mysore on Sunday.

“No work has been stopped because the central government has not released the funds. Rs. 900 crore has been released for drought relief works and the relief works have started. Drinking water and employment have been given”, he said.

The Central Government released Rs 600 crore under the MGNREGA scheme just yesterday after we wrote to them. The crop loss is about Rs 33 thousand crore and as per the norms we have requested to release Rs. 17, 900 crore. Our Ministers have not been given an appointment to meet the Central Ministers. Revenue, Rural Development and Agriculture Minister were sent. But they have been given time to meet them.Since.the PM has also not given time to these 3 ministers have meet the Agriculture, Revenue and Home secretaries, the CM said.

Centre has a Stepmotherly attitude and Negligence towards Karnataka

Not giving time to the ministers shows the stepmotherly attitude and negligence of the Central Government towards Karnataka. They cannot tolerate the fact that Congress has come to power. They did not expect that Congress would win in Karnataka. BJP had painted a different picture to them. Therefore Narendra Modi had visited several times thinking that they would bring about a change in Karnataka, he said.

Will write a letter to the centre again

He said that letter had been written again to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to insist on relief.

If BJP is concerned let them go to Delhi and get the funds released

Responding to a reporter’s question about the BJP touring the state, he said, “What will the BJP MLAs do by touring here?” He said that if they are concerned about the farmers of Karnataka, they should visit Delhi and get the relief funds released.

K.E. A Exam Irregularity: will Investigate the matter

Reacting to the irregularities in the KEA examination conducted in Kalaburagi, where Bluetooth was used and Mangalsutra and anklets were asked to be removed, the Chief Minister said that a complete investigation will be carried out.

Investigate the murder

Responding to a question on the murder of Pratima, a mining officer, the CM said that he had just come to know about the murder. We have come to know that she was living alone The reason is not known and he said that an investigation will be done.

guarantee schemes to the poor is not a matter of criticism

Speaking about Modi, who has been criticizing the guarantee schemes till now, giving assurances in the five state elections, the CM said that Modi has been talking politically. He has said that the state will be bankrupt and that it can not be given. The CM said that giving a guarantee scheme to the poor is not a matter of criticism. If they give the same programmes it is a programme for the poor. If we do the same, the state will go bankrupt. Whatever they say, we are in favour of the poor, the common people, the rural, the poor of all castes, he said.

BJP and JDS frustrated Talking about the statement of BJP and JDS that the Chief Minister’s chair will fall today or tomorrow, the CM said that both of them are frustrated. They thought that they would form a government. He said that they were frustrated because it did not happen.

Instructions to Ministers to talk about achievements of constituencies

BJP is discussing the CM chair. Our legislators and ministers have been told not to talk about this. Lok Sabha elections have been discussed, henceforth the ministers are instructed not to speak about CM’s position. They are told to talk about their achievements in their constituencies, he said

It is good to know that Kumaraswamy can speak sarcastically

Reacting to former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that if D.K Shivakumar becomes the Chief Minister tomorrow, 17 MLAs, would extend support of him, the CM said I am glad to know that Kumaraswamy can be sarcastic. Earlier he had wanted D.K.Shivakumar to come out of NDA, the CM said.

Eshwarappa is a coin

Reacting to K.S.Eshwarappa’s statement that the Kantaraju report must be burnt, the CM said that he had earlier given a speech about it. Eshwarappa is a depreciating coin. Is his words even worth anything? They are all depreciating coins. In the BJP itself, they had not given a ticket to him as he is a depreciating coin. What value has his words got? If the report is submitted, we will accept it, he said. “We don’t know what’s in the report,” he replied to a reporter’s question.