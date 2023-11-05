Pre-Unique ’23 Unfolds at St Aloysius Pre-University College with Extravagant Launch

Mangluru: A two-day Inter-school and Inter-Collegiate Fest-Pre-Unique 2023, based on the theme ‘Magnificencia’ , began with a spectacular inaugural event at St Aloysius PU College, Mangalore. Pre-Unique is a time of revelation for the students of High school and PUC from all over the state. It is a day of coming together and showcasing their talents by participating in various competitions.

Magnificencia celebrates the exceptional in each of us. It is in these bold endeavours that we find the true essence of greatness, where ideas are born, dreams are realised, and the extraordinary becomes a reality. It can be seen as an expression of ‘Magis’, striving for ‘more’ and excellence in all aspects of life.Pre-Unique-2023 will witness over 1000 participants from over 35 institutions contesting in exciting and mind-boggling competitions.

The event solemnly began with the invoking of God’s blessings, followed by the auspicious lighting of the lamp. The students of St Aloysius PU College performed a rousing welcome dance. The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ welcomed the chief guest and the participants. He hoped that the two-day fest would help students to discover themselves, bring out their talents, network with people and forge new friendships.

The chief guest of the event was Ms Tanvi Rao, an alumnus of St Aloysius PU College. She is one of the popular faces in today’s Kannada television. Ms Tanvi started her acting career as a child artist winning several accolades. Ms Tanvi has completed her Vidwat and Arangetram in Bharatanatyam and is also trained in basics of Kathak, Odissi, Contemporary, Bollywood and folk-dance forms. Ms Tanvi has been a part of several premier Hindi and Kannada movies.

In her address to the audience Ms Tanvi Rao fondly remembered the immense support she received from the college in academics and also to pursue her dream in arts. She expressed her joy and termed it an honour to visit the college which helped her groom her dynamic personality. She recalled how it was possible for her to score more than 98% as a science student along with performing shows all over the world and even shooting for movies during her II PUC. Ms Tanvi urged all the students to pursue their dreams with passion and dedication and to utilize platforms like Pre-Unique to bring out the best in them.

The Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ in his Presidential address, termed Ms Tanvi Rao as a youth icon – a perfect example of how to excel in extra-curricular and academics. He called upon students to learn and master the art of balancing academics and their personal interests from achievers like Tanvi. Gracing the dais were also, the Finance officer Rev. Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ, Campus minister Rev. Fr Anthony Derrick SJ, Vice Principals: Mr Muralikrishna G M, Ms Vilma Fernandes, Deans: Dr Pradeep M, Ms Kiran Shetty, Staff convenors: Ms Amitha Shetty, Ms Preetham Shetty and Student convenors: Ms Evana D’Souza and Ms Shainel D’Souza.

The formal program concluded with Ms Tanvi Rao declaring Pre-Unique 2023 open with the ceremonial balloon release after a breathtaking and power-packed dance medley performed by St Aloysius PU students. Carlton Nash Rodrigues, I PU student, compered the program while Ms Shainel D’Souza, Student convenor delivered the vote of thanks.