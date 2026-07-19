CM Vijay hails Tamil cinema’s National Award triumph

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Sunday congratulated artists and technicians from the Tamil film industry for securing 10 honours at the 72nd National Film Awards, describing the achievement as a proud moment for the state and a reflection of the industry’s creative excellence.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Vijay said the remarkable performance of Tamil cinema at this year’s National Film Awards showcased the talent, dedication and innovation of filmmakers, actors and technicians who have consistently elevated the standards of Indian cinema.

The awards, announced in New Delhi on Saturday night, recognised films released in 2024. Tamil cinema emerged as one of the strongest performers, earning accolades across several major categories, including best feature film in Tamil, direction, acting, editing, background music, stunt choreography, sound and audiography.

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to actor-director Dhanush, whose directorial venture Raayan was adjudged the Best Tamil Feature Film. He also praised Dhanush for receiving a Special Mention for Best Actor for his performance in Captain Miller, calling it another milestone in the actor’s distinguished career.

Vijay also lauded the team behind Amaran, which emerged as one of the biggest winners from Tamil cinema. Director Rajkumar Periasamy received the National Award for Best Director, editor R. Kalaivanan was honoured for Best Editing, while composer G. V. Prakash Kumar won the award for Best Background Music, underscoring the film’s technical and artistic excellence.

The Chief Minister further congratulated the team of Maharaja for its success at the awards. Stunt choreographer Anal Arasu won the National Award for Best Stunt Choreography, while actor Sachana Namidass was recognised as Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film.

Among the other recipients from Tamil Nadu, Suren G. received a Special Mention in Audiography for Meiyazhagan, while T. S. Hariharasudhan was honoured with the National Award for Best Sound Design for the short film Blue, highlighting the state’s strength in technical filmmaking.

Describing the awards as a tribute to the creativity and hard work of the Tamil film fraternity, Vijay said the recognition would inspire a new generation of filmmakers and artists to pursue excellence. He wished all the award winners continued success and expressed confidence that Tamil cinema would continue to earn national and international acclaim in the years ahead.