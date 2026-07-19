NCB holds JCC meet for K’taka to intensify crackdown on narcotics-related crimes

Bengaluru: Officials of the NCB discussed strategies to enhance inter-agency coordination and strengthen enforcement measures during the quarterly state-level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting for Karnataka held here, an official said on Sunday.

The meeting was convened to tackle emerging narcotics threats by implementing a comprehensive strategy against narcotics-related crimes, the official said in a statement.

The meeting, chaired by NCB DDG (South Western Region), brought together senior officers from DRI, Customs, ED, IB, NIA, Income Tax, RPF, CDSCO, State ANTF, Drug Control Department and Karnataka State Excise Department to strengthen institutional collaboration against drug trafficking in the state.

The deliberations focused on the implementation of the National Roadmap for Narcotics Control with a unified vision, emerging drug trafficking trends, preventive detention under PIT-NDPS Act, financial investigations, monitoring of precursor chemicals, identification of fugitives and strengthening intelligence-led enforcement, said the statement.

Reaffirming their collective commitment to a Drug-Free India, the participating agencies agreed to enhance coordination among stakeholders and strengthen the collective response to drug trafficking, it said.

The meeting in Bengaluru coincided with a similar round of deliberations in Jaipur as part of the quarterly State-Level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting for Rajasthan, said a statement.

The meeting was jointly chaired by the Deputy Director General (Western Region) of the NCB and the Inspector General of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Rajasthan.

Senior representatives from several central and state agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Income Tax Department, Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Drug Controller’s Office and other concerned departments, participated in the deliberations.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the implementation of the Vision Document on Narcotics Control and discussed emerging trends in drug trafficking across Rajasthan, officials said.

The participants also deliberated on monitoring 50 identified cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to ensure their early disposal, expediting proposals under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, strengthening financial investigations and dismantling organised drug trafficking networks through greater inter-agency coordination.