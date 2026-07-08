CM Vijay reviews rural development projects, orders faster delivery of welfare schemes

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that all rural development and welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries without delay, while stressing the need to accelerate infrastructure development in panchayats located on the outskirts of urban areas.

Chairing a high-level review meeting of the Rural Development Department at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister instructed officials to closely monitor the implementation of government programmes and eliminate delays in the delivery of welfare benefits.

Vijay, who assumed office as Tamil Nadu’s 12th Chief Minister on May 10, has been holding a series of departmental review meetings as part of his government’s efforts to improve governance and streamline the execution of public welfare programmes.

Alongside overseeing the day-to-day functioning of the administration, the Chief Minister is also supervising the preparation of the State Budget for the 2026-27 financial year. He has been meeting ministers and senior officials from various departments on a daily basis to review ongoing projects and finalise budgetary priorities.

During Wednesday’s meeting, officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of rural development schemes, infrastructure projects and welfare initiatives being implemented across the State.

Vijay emphasised that every government scheme should effectively reach people living in villages and instructed officials to pay special attention to improving road infrastructure in panchayats situated near expanding urban centres. He said better connectivity was essential to support economic activity, improve access to public services and enhance the quality of life in rapidly developing rural areas.

The Chief Minister also underlined that welfare assistance should reach every eligible beneficiary without discrimination or unnecessary delay. Referring to complaints that certain rural development schemes were not reaching all intended beneficiaries, he directed officials to identify gaps in implementation and take immediate corrective measures.

He instructed the department to conduct regular field inspections to verify whether government schemes were being implemented efficiently at the grassroots level.

Officials were also asked to ensure that benefits are delivered within the prescribed timelines and that no eligible person is deprived of assistance due to administrative lapses.

Vijay reiterated that effective monitoring and timely execution of development programmes were essential for achieving balanced rural growth and improving the standard of living in villages.

He urged officials to maintain close oversight of all ongoing projects and ensure that government initiatives translate into tangible benefits for people across Tamil Nadu’s rural regions.