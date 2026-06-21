‘India preparing for self-reliant, Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi at Tri-Commissioning ceremony in Bengal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in the Tri-Commissioning ceremony of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in West Bengal, marking a major boost to India’s naval capabilities.

The event coincided with International Yoga Day celebrations and World Hydrography Day, adding symbolic significance to the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, “Today is special in many ways. The whole world is celebrating International Day of Yoga. I am happy that on this occasion I got the opportunity to come to the soil of Bengal. This land has given new direction and momentum to India’s ideology and progress, and for centuries, it has connected India to the world through sea routes. Today, on this soil, programmes related to a self-reliant India and Viksit Bharat are being conducted.”

He further announced the induction of the three naval vessels, stating, “INS Agray, INS Dunagiri and INS Sanshodhak are being included in the Indian Navy.”

Highlighting the importance of maritime awareness, the Prime Minister also noted, “Today is also being celebrated as World Hydrography Day. India’s most advanced hydrographic survey ship, INS Sanshodhak, has been commissioned.”

Emphasising the strategic importance of sea power, he said, “The world is witnessing that without maritime capability, no country can become a major power. Oceans are linked with development and security. Today, most global trade moves through sea routes, and even data networks pass through deep-sea cables. Future resources, including new energy sources, will also be connected through the oceans. Therefore, the nation with strong maritime capability will have a strong economy. India understands this clearly and is preparing itself accordingly.”

Referring to India’s naval progress, he added, “When INS Vikrant was dedicated to the nation, India showcased its maritime capability. From INS Vikrant till today, this journey reflects India’s growing self-reliance.”

The Prime Minister further stated that India is no longer aiming to remain only a buyer in the defence sector. “India today does not want to remain just a buyer. Our armed forces cannot be dependent only on global markets. India wants to become a creator and, the day we become a creator, we will also become decisive in shaping global outcomes. In this direction, India is progressing rapidly.”

Highlighting the expansion of naval infrastructure, he said, “Every few weeks, the Indian Navy is getting new strength. At present, around 45 major naval platforms are under construction. This is not just a number but proof of India’s industrial capability.”

He also underlined the employment potential of the maritime sector, stating, “In the coming days, India’s maritime sector will generate employment for lakhs of people. That is why we do not see it as an isolated sector but as an employment engine for Viksit Bharat.”

Explaining the broader economic impact, the Prime Minister said, “In a modern ship, tonnes of steel, electronics and machinery are required, and behind this, thousands of companies work, creating jobs for youth. More than 200 MSMEs have contributed to the construction of these three ships, and one can imagine how many jobs this ecosystem has created. Now is the time for India to step into the next level of maritime development.”

The commissioning of the three warships is seen as a significant milestone in strengthening India’s maritime defence and advancing the country’s vision of self-reliance in the naval sector.