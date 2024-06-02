CM Yogi Adityanath visits Gorakhpur zoo

Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited and inspected Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park (Gorakhpur Zoo) on Sunday.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the five-year-old lion Bharat and seven-year-old lioness Gauri, who were brought from Etawah Lion Safari about a week ago.

Another tiger Babbar Sher Pataudi roared, during the Chief Minister’s inspection, in front of his enclosure.

While inspecting the zoo, the Chief Minister also fed bananas to the rhino pair, Hari and Gauri, and after taking information about other wild animals, he instructed the zoo officials to take proper care of the animals.

DFO and zoo Director Vikas Yadav, who was accompanying the Chief Minister, kept giving information about the care of wildlife.

Yogi Adityanath also inspected the zoo hospital.

He checked about the methods of rescuing wildlife and their treatment and food. He also saw the wildlife being treated in the hospital and asked about their health.