CM Yogi in Gorakhpur today to join Holi celebrations

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Gorakhpur on Thursday to participate in the vibrant Holi celebrations, joining in the Holika Dahan, which will begin from Pandeyhata in the evening.

He will also take part in the colourful Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra, which will start from Ghantaghar, infusing the celebrations with the spirit of unity and harmony.

Gorakhpur, the sacred seat of Guru Gorakhnath, celebrates Holi with immense enthusiasm, where the social fabric of the city comes alive with the colours of harmony. The two major processions, Holika Dahan and the Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra, are a significant part of the city’s Holi festivities and have become an attraction for people across the state.

These processions are symbolic of the deep spiritual and social values upheld by the region. The involvement of the Gorakhnath Peeth adds a unique flavour to the celebrations, making Gorakhpur’s Holi distinct and special.

Even after becoming the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, as the head of the Gorakhnath Peeth, continues to participate in these processions despite his busy schedule.

The Holi festivities at Gorakhnath Temple begin traditionally with Holika Dahan, a ritual where the ashes from the bonfire are used for a sacred tilak ceremony.

The Chief Minister, along with other devotees, will perform this ritual, which marks the beginning of the Holi celebrations.

The ashes of Holika Dahan symbolise the merging of devotion and social unity, emphasising the importance of both spiritual strength and community harmony.

The Lord Narasimha procession was first initiated in 1944 by Nanaji Deshmukh, a preacher of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), during his time in Gorakhpur. However, the tradition of celebrating Holi with the ashes of Holika Dahan at Gorakhnath Temple dates back even further.