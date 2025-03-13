Vinesh Phogat opposes Sports Ministry’s decision to restore WFI affiliation

Chandigarh: Olympian wrestler and Congress MLA from Haryana, Vinesh Phogat, on Wednesday opposed the decision of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to lift the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), restore its affiliation and hand over the reins to the current set of office-bearers.

The Sports Ministry suspended the Sanjay Singh-led federation three days after the elections over the announcement to hold U15 and U20 nationals and has asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to establish a temporary panel to oversee the operations of the WFI. On Monday, it decided to lift the suspension following an order by the Delhi High Court.

However, Vinesh said the media should raise the issue of federations being handed over to goons and criminals.

“I want the media to raise this issue more strongly. This is completely wrong. In a country where sports are in such a terrible state, federations are being handed over to goons and criminals,” Vinesh, who has won medals at the World Championships, Asian Games, Asian Championships and the Commonwealth Games, told IANS here on Wednesday.

Vinesh had reached the final in the 50kg weight category at the Paris Olympic Games last year before getting disqualified for being overweight in the second weigh-in.

Vinesh has been in a lengthy conflict with the WFI, along with fellow Olympians Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, accusing former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harrassing female wrestlers. The current WFI president, Sanjay Singh, is a known associate of Brij Bhushan.

Vinesh Phogat said they would not back down from their fight with WFI.

“These people openly declare their dominance in front of the entire nation. But we will not back down from this fight, no matter which field I step into. Our struggle has always been for truth and honesty, and we will continue on this path with God’s blessings. Others may do as they please, but we will stand by what is right,” said Vinesh.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has made it clear that the Ministry had restored WFIs affiliation following the court’s order. The decision also allows the WFI to hold domestic tournaments and select national teams for international tournaments.

“As per the High Court order, the ministry decided to lift the sanctions so that our wrestlers can participate in the Asian and World Championships. This also gives justice looking at the future of our wrestlers,” Mandaviya told reporters on Tuesday.