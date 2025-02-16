CM Yogi urges devotees to use designated parking for smooth pilgrimage at Maha Kumbh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged all devotees to maintain cleanliness and contribute positively to the management of the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

He also stressed the importance of using designated parking spaces to ensure a smooth experience for all devotees attending the grand Kumbh Mela.

The Chief Minister called upon saints, ashrams, and religious and social organisations to continue the tradition of bhandara and prasad distribution, ensuring that all pilgrims benefit from these sacred offerings.

“An appeal is made to all the revered saints, ashrams, and various religious and social organisations to continue the sacred system of distributing food (bhandara) and prasad without interruption so that all devotees can benefit from it. Maintaining cleanliness in the Maha Kumbh is the responsibility of every individual. All devotees are urged to follow cleanliness themselves and inspire others to do the same,” CM’s post on X in Hindi (translated to English) reads.

In another post on X, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: “Dear Devotees, The Maha Kumbh is a grand festival of faith, where people from across the country and the world are excited to participate. In such a situation, everyone’s positive cooperation can significantly enhance the success of this event. All devotees are requested not to park their vehicles on the roads but to use the designated parking spaces, ensuring that everyone gets an easy opportunity to take a holy dip in the sacred Triveni.”

CM Yogi Adityanath also expressed his grief over the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night, which claimed 18 lives. Addressing a public rally, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, “…An unfortunate incident took place at New Delhi Railway Station yesterday. I pay my deepest condolences to all those who lost their lives.”

According to official data, over 1.36 crore devotees have taken a holy dip by 6 pm on Sunday. So far, 51.47 crore people have participated in the Maha Kumbh.