CME Workshop on Thalassemia Held at Father Muller Medical College

Commemorating World Thalassemia Day with a Day-Long Awareness Programme

Mangalore: In observance of World Thalassemia Day, the Department of Pediatrics at Father Muller Medical College organized a day-long Continuing Medical Education (CME) workshop on May 10, 2025, at the Decennial Memorial Hall. The event aimed to enhance awareness and deepen understanding of Thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder. The theme for the CME was “Update, Educate, Improve.” The Chief Guest for the event was CA Shantharam Shetty, President of the Indian Red Cross Society – Dakshina Kannada, and the programme was presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI).

Dr Anil Shetty, Head of the Department of Pediatrics and Organizing Chairperson, welcomed the dignitaries and participants. In his address, he emphasized the importance of educating future pediatricians on Thalassemia, stating that such academic platforms pave the way for improved understanding and management of the condition.

In his keynote address, CA Shantharam Shetty highlighted the pivotal role of the Indian Red Cross Society in providing free blood to the underprivileged and supporting them through financial assistance. He reflected on the interdependence of financial and physical health, drawing from his experience as a chartered accountant. He also stressed the importance of genetic screening for couples with a family history of hereditary disorders to secure the health and future of their children.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address, congratulated the Father Muller Thalassemia Centre on completing its first year of dedicated service. He commended the collaborative efforts of the Departments of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pediatrics, Pathology, and the Blood Centre in safeguarding maternal and child health. He emphasized that Thalassemia is a genetic condition—not a curse—and assured that those affected would find compassionate care at Father Muller Medical College Hospital. He acknowledged the partnership with the Sankalp Foundation in offering free treatment to Thalassemia patients, remarking, “To merely receive blood is a necessity, but to give blood is an act of true selflessness—only blood can replace blood.” He concluded with a prayer for global peace and mutual compassion.

Dr Chandana Pai, Organizing Secretary, proposed the vote of thanks. She expressed gratitude to the institution’s leadership for establishing the Father Muller Thalassemia Centre, which provides free transfusions and comprehensive care to patients within and beyond the district.

Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes Administrator FMMC and Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza Dean FMMC were the in-house dignitaries.

The CME featured a wide array of insightful sessions, including:

The day concluded with an engaging quiz, reinforcing the knowledge shared and encouraging active participation among attendees.