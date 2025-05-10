Father Muller Medical College Hospital Celebrates Nurses Week 2025 with Valedictory Ceremony

Mangalore: In Father Muller Medical College Hospital, The valedictory ceremony of the Nurses Week celebrating International Nurses Day 2025 (12 May) was celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence on May 10, 2025. The theme for this year, “Our Nurses Our Future- Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economies”, served as a powerful reminder of the indispensable contributions made by nurses in shaping healthcare and building resilient communities.

At 7.30 am a solemn thanksgiving mass was held in the St Joseph Chapel celebrated by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho. In his sermon, he picked out the essence of true belief and true trust that the gospel reading pointed out. Nurses thus are called to be part of the suffering humanities balm, where the patient’s trust in their care sometimes precedes the faith in the treating doctor.

The valedictory programme commenced at 11 am with a solemn prayer song, invoking blessings. The dignitaries were then warmly welcomed and escorted to the dais. The event was graced by Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Dr. Lulu Sheriff, Chief Guest of the day; Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, Dr. Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Sr. Nancy Priya Mathias, CNO, Father Muller Medical College Hospital and Rev. Sr. Dhanya Devasia Principal Father Muller School and College of Nursing.

The gathering paid homage to the founders by garlanding the portraits of Rev. Fr. Augustus Muller and Florence Nightingale, honouring their legacy in healthcare and nursing. A highlight of the day was the felicitation of veteran nurse Sr. Lucy Dsouza, recognized for her lifelong commitment and compassionate service. Her message inspired all present, especially the younger generation of nurses.

Chief Guest Dr. Lulu Sheriff emphasized the pivotal role of nurses as the backbone of the healthcare system, especially through their 24×7 dedication. She lauded the economic and social value of nursing, encouraging continuous professional development. The Presidential Address by Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho further motivated the gathering, highlighting the dignity and grace in selfless service.

The celebration also included the distribution of awards for exemplary nursing service and academic achievements, and the honouring of nurses who completed 20 years of dedicated service. The prestigious Nightingale Awardee-2024 Ms. Prescilla D’Souza was honoured for her dedicated service.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the institutional anthem. The formal program was succeeded by a vibrant cultural session, marking a joyful end to a meaningful day. Celebratory lunch was provided to all the Nursing staff and the invitees which was served at the cafeteria.