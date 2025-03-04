Coastal Area Stagnation Highlighted by DCM D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: In a recent session of the Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar emphasized the need for revitalizing the coastal region of Karnataka, which he described as coming to a standstill after 7-8 PM. His remarks came during a discussion initiated by BJP legislator Gururaj Shetty, who called for special consideration for the coastal area within the state’s tourism policy.

Shivakumar stressed the abundant opportunities for health, educational, religious, and commercial tourism in the coastal region. He announced plans to convene a meeting with all local legislators to gather their insights and proposals on how to enhance tourism and economic activity in the area. “Most of the youth in Mangaluru and the coastal area have been elected as legislators. There are significant opportunities for health tourism, religious tourism, and commerce in the coastal region,” he stated.

The Deputy Chief Minister noted that the coastal area has seen a decline in school and college enrollment in recent years, a concern raised by local educational institutions. He highlighted the need for a collaborative approach among local lawmakers to address these challenges. “The enrollment of children in schools and colleges in this area has also been declining in recent years. Those running medical and engineering colleges have been discussing this matter with us,” he remarked.

During the session, legislator Aravind Bellad questioned what measures could be implemented to stimulate activity after 8 PM. In response, Shivakumar pointed out that the lack of evening activities discourages economic engagement. He recalled past proposals from former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna to establish IT and BT industries in the coastal region, noting that progress has been slow. “If there are no entertainment options in a city, the youth will lose interest,” he cautioned.

Shivakumar concluded by reiterating the importance of a strategic meeting with local legislators to discuss actionable proposals that could breathe new life into the coastal region, ensuring it becomes a vibrant hub for tourism and economic activity.