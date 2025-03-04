Utsav 2025: A Grand Celebration of Marcel D’Souza’s (Machcha, Milaar) Literary Legacy

Mangaluru: The vibrant atmosphere of Mangaluru was alive with nostalgia and exuberance as the eminent Konkani writer Marcel D’Souza, affectionately known by his pen name Machcha Milaar, hosted Utsav 2025—a grand celebration marking three significant milestones in his illustrious literary journey. The evening was a unique convergence of celebration, as it commemorated the 10th anniversary of Angel Communication, the 20th anniversary of Genesis Prakashan, and the milestone of his 70th birthday. The event drew an enthusiastic gathering of family, friends, and literary aficionados, all keen to honor D’Souza’s profound contributions to Konkani literature.

A Literary Stalwart: Marcel D’Souza (Machcha Milaar)

Marcel D’Souza stands as a defining figure in the narrative of Konkani literature—a beacon of perseverance and creativity who has profoundly influenced the evolution of the language. His exemplary journey as a writer spans several genres, including poetry, prose, and critical essays, positioning him as a pivotal force in the landscape of contemporary Konkani literature. In recognition of his enduring dedication and impactful work, D’Souza was honored with the prestigious Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Award in November 2024.

Reflecting upon his 50-year writing career, D’Souza’s oeuvre resonates deeply with readers, showcasing thought-provoking essays and emotive poetry that have not only entertained but educated, instilling a renewed sense of pride within the Konkani-speaking community. His literary excellence and unwavering commitment have fortified his reputation as a mentor and champion for the Konkani language.

Angel Communication: A Decade of Banking Business

Founded in 2014, Angel Communication has emerged as a beacon for migrant laborers, offering essential banking services for the transfer of funds. Over the past decade, the organization has not only provided effective customer service but has also established meaningful relationships with its clientele, consequently earning their trust and loyalty. The Utsav 2025 celebration served as an opportunity for D’Souza to honor the contributions of both past and present staff members, underscoring the organization’s commitment to community service and financial accessibility.

Genesis Prakashan: 20 Years of Publishing Excellence

In 2004, D’Souza established Genesis Prakashan, a publishing house that has played an instrumental role in the preservation and promotion of quality Konkani literature. Specializing in diverse genres such as fiction, poetry, and literary criticism, Genesis Prakashan has significantly contributed to the vitality of Konkani literature in an ever-evolving social landscape. Under D’Souza’s stewardship, the publishing house has released a substantial body of work, including a remarkable total of 16 titles up to 2024. At Utsav 2025, attendees were delighted by the unveiling of five translated works that further enriched the Konkani literary corpus.

An Evening of Poetry and Celebration

The festivities of the evening unfolded with a captivating performance by the literary group Poetica, led by the dynamic Mr. Naveen Pereira Surathkal. Their humor-laced Konkani poetry charmed the audience, filling the venue with laughter and joy. The irrepressible energy of their performance served as a testament to the vibrancy of Konkani poetry, and as the evening progressed, an interactive voting session was conducted, allowing the audience to crown the best performance of the night. The honor was awarded to Mr. Richie Pereira, who received prize money, making the event all the more memorable.

As the celebrations drew to a close, it was evident that Marcel D’Souza’s (Machcha Milaar) impact on Konkani literature is indelible. His legacy continues to inspire new generations, ensuring that the Konkani language not only survives but flourishes for years to come. Gracing the event, Mr. D’Souza extended his warm welcome to guests, while his devoted wife proposed a heartfelt vote of thanks. The program was adeptly compered by Mrs. Nisha Menezes, whose eloquence tied the evening together seamlessly.

‘Utsav 2025’ stood as a poignant reminder of Marcel D’Souza’s remarkable journey and the collective celebration of Konkani literature. As family, friends, and literary fans gathered to honor this distinguished writer, the air was thick with hope and promise for the language’s future, echoing the sentiment that the heart of Konkani literature beats ever stronger with contributions from passionate individuals like Marcel D’Souza.